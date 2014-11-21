* Ticket sales alone insufficient to sustain profitability
* Airlines turn to travel companies, seek more profile data
* Additional customer data facilitates targeted offers
By Victoria Bryan
ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 21 Airlines are seeking to
work more closely with travel technology companies to mine
customer data for ways to generate more revenue beyond ticket
sales, emulating other industries already using such methods.
While retailers have implemented ever more ingenious ways to
make better use of customer data, both online and offline, many
airlines have been slower off the mark, only recently looking to
harvest more profitably the wealth of information provided by
their frequent-flyer loyalty schemes.
"Revenue from the ticket is barely covering costs these
days," Uwe Klenovsky, Commercial Director of Thomas Cook
Airlines, said at the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Antwerp.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts
that global airlines will achieve a net profit margin of only
2.4 percent this year, higher than 2013 but a long way from the
10 percent margins in the 1960s.
A historically tense relationship with global distribution
service (GDS) companies could take a back seat as airlines
recognise the potential goldmine of information that the tech
know-how of such businesses can provide.
Airlines have been reluctant to publish all fares on all
distribution channels, often keeping the lowest prices on their
own websites, rather than eroding margins further by paying
their GDS partners such as Amadeus, Travelport
and Sabre Corp to market them.
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary once vowed
never to work with them but has signed GDS deals this year to
target higher-spending corporate customers as part of a wider
strategy to increase customer numbers to 114 million passengers
by 2019, from 82 million last year.
Like others in the industry, he wants to be able to send out
targeted offers depending on a passenger's travel habits, such
as discounts on particular routes and days, rather than the
blanket advertising emails sent out in the past.
DEPTH OF DATA
While traditional retailers are able to glean information
from consumers who shop weekly, or even daily, airlines need
help to gain a fuller picture of the habits and spending of
customers for whom air travel is a relatively infrequent
activity.
Sabre can store customer transactions for three years,
equating to about 1,000 pieces of data per customer, but says
that airlines have also been requesting information on
customers' social media profiles and activity.
"We have to help them extract that and use it," said Stan
Boyer, of Sabre Airline Solutions.
Amadeus, which powers flight search systems for many
airlines and comparison sites, sees an opportunity to expand
into hotel bookings and intelligence on travel shopping, which
can help airlines to maximise customer spending.
For Ethiopian Airlines, better use of customer
data will allow the company to track higher-spending customers
more closely and encourage them to spend more.
"We want to identify the high-value customers, not only on
the ground but in the air," Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Antwerp summit.
Data show that airline customers are often concerned only
with price when booking tickets but are more inclined to spend
freely once they reach the airport and board their flights, said
Amadeus's Head of Distribution Marketing, Decius Valmorbida,
offering the chance of targeted marketing of anything from food
and drink to consumer products.
Part of the problem is that they have too long thought in
terms of cost and revenue per seat, rather than per customer.
"To manage on a per customer basis will be a huge
challenge," Air China executive Zhihang Chi said.
"Anyone who can help me provide a good experience for the
customer is welcome."
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in Barcelona; Editing by
David Goodman)