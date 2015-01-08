NICOSIA Jan 8 Troubled Cyprus Airways
could face closure if the European Commission rules it illegally
received state aid in 2012 and 2013, the Cypriot transport
minister said on Thursday.
Cyprus Airways, which is government controlled, was offered
state assistance totalling 103 million euros ($121 million) over
different occasions in 2012 and early 2013, prompting an
investigation by the European Commission.
"Any decision rendering that (assistance) illegal means the
company would have to return the money ... there will be no
choice but to suspend its operation," transport minister Marios
Demetriades told reporters.
The airline, which has struggled against cheaper competitors
for years and failed in attempts to turn round its fortunes, was
at a "tipping point", Demetriades said.
The aid plans were offered by a left-wing government which
lost power to incumbent conservatives in 2013.
Under state aid rules, a company in difficulty can receive
rescue and restructuring aid once every ten years.
Cyprus Airways, which recently resorted to selling assets
such as its slot at London Heathrow to stay afloat, previously
got financial assistance in 2007.
It has been making losses for years, and last week the
Cyprus Stock Exchange said it would be delisting its share from
Jan. 13 for failing to submit financial statements from 2012
onwards.
Attempts to sell Cyprus Airways flopped last year. European
low-budget airline Ryanair and Greece's Aegean Airlines
had expressed some preliminary interest but it was not followed
up with anything firmer.
Both Ryanair and Aegean, which have taken market share away
from Cyprus Airways, have submitted applications to Cypriot
authorities seeking an air operator certificate, which would
allow them to create subsidiaries on the island.
($1 = 0.8483 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Mark Potter)