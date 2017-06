An aeroplane prepares to land at an airport in New Delhi June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI The aviation regulator, which met with beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines and Air India Express to discuss issues relating to passenger safety, said there was no threat of any carrier's licence being cancelled, a top official said on Thursday.

Bharat Bhushan, director general of civil aviation, said airlines were going through financial difficulties, and the regulator had asked airlines to meet its concerns in a time bound manner.

The DGCA had sought explanations from carriers on safety concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report.

