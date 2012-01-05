NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's aviation
regulator, which met with beleaguered Kingfisher Airlines
and Air India Express to discuss issues relating to
passenger safety, said there was no threat of any carrier's
licence being cancelled, a top official said on Thursday.
Bharat Bhushan, director general of civil aviation, said
airlines were going through financial difficulties, and the
regulator had asked airlines to meet its concerns in a time
bound manner.
The DGCA had sought explanations from carriers on safety
concerns highlighted by the regulator's internal report.
