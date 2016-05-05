FRANKFURT May 5 European aviation safety
authorities have set up a task force to urgently assess the
dangers of collisions between drones and aircraft after a rise
in near-misses with passenger planes.
The use of civil drones, whether for commercial purposes
such as crop surveillance, monitoring of natural disasters,
photography or leisure, is rising and aircraft pilots are
increasingly reporting near-misses.
In one widely-reported incident last month, a British
Airways passenger plane was suspected of having hit a
drone as it approached Heathrow airport, although authorities
later said this could not be confirmed.
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which will lead
the inquiry, said it will examine how vulnerable aircraft
windshields, engines and airframes are to impact with drones.
While extensive research has been carried out into the
impact of birds colliding with passenger planes, little is known
about what would happen if a drone were to be sucked into an
engine and pilot unions have called for more research.
The task force will include representatives of aircraft and
engine manufacturers and publish its results at the end of July,
EASA said in a statement.
