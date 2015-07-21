BERLIN/WARSAW, July 21 A Lufthansa
plane with 108 passengers on board nearly collided with a drone
as it approached Warsaw's main airport on Monday afternoon, the
airline said on Tuesday.
The drone came within 100 metres (330 feet) of the Embraer
plane when the Munich to Warsaw flight was at a height of about
760 metres, the airline and the Polish Air Navigation Services
Agency (PANSA) said.
Police are investigating, a PANSA spokesman said.
The plane landed safely at 1409 GMT, a Lufthansa spokeswoman
said.
PANSA changed landing directions for other planes until the
area was clear. However, police and military helicopters sent to
the area did not spot the drone.
The incident was first reported by the Aviation Herald. It
cited the pilots as telling air traffic controllers they "should
take care of your airspace" and "it is really quite dangerous".
With the use of commercial drones for applications from
filming to sports events and agriculture booming, the European
Union is currently working on new regulations for drones to
protect the safety and privacy of its citizens.
The regulations are due to be presented in the autumn as
part of the European Commission's new aviation package.
Among the few member states with specific regulations,
Germany in June introduced new rules that prevent the use of
drones within 1.5 km of airport perimeter fences.
Anyone wishing to fly a drone beyond that exclusion zone and
in controlled airspace must request permission from air traffic
authorities and fly no higher than 50 metres, depending on the
size of the aircraft.
Drones caused alarm in France earlier this year when several
flights were spotted operating over sensitive sites in Paris.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr sees opportunities for the group
in the field of commercial drones, saying last month Lufthansa's
maintenance and pilot training units could provide expertise.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Wiktor Szary in
Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)