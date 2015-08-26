By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
| BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Germany
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Germany Aug 26 No-drone
zones, software to block flights into sensitive areas and
registration rules are among proposals from European regulators
and aviation experts to ensure growing numbers of drones don't
case dangerous run-ins with passenger aircraft.
The use of civil drones, whether for commercial purposes
such as crop surveillance, monitoring of natural disasters,
photography or just as a fun leisure activity, is rising.
That popularity has led to increasing reports of near-misses
with commercial aircraft, such as when a Lufthansa plane was
approaching Warsaw airport last month. The UK's CAA issued a
warning last month after seven incidents where drones had flown
near planes at different British airports in less than a year.
Recognising the threat, the European Commission conceded
this year that "drone accidents will happen" and has charged its
aviation safety agency arm with developing common rules for
operating drones in Europe.
Aviation concerns focus on smaller drones, operated like
model planes and flown for recreation, because their users are
often not familiar with the rules of the air.
"The problem is that encounters with drones usually take
place during the most critical phases of a flight, such as
during take-off or landing when a drone strike could have
potentially devastating consequences," Philip von Schoeppenthau,
Secretary General of the European Cockpit Association, said.
Schoeppenthau told Reuters drones had the potential to be
more dangerous to an aircraft than a bird strike.
"While aircraft engines have been tested against bird
strikes, there is no data yet on engine resistance, for example,
against a 4 or 5 kilo drone being sucked into an engine,"
Schoeppenthau said.
TAKING OFF
Recreational drones, relatively easy to fly thanks to their
four rotors, cost as little as $25 for micro-versions and up to
thousands of dollars for more advanced versions fitted with HD
video cameras.
Pilots' associations and others have called for drones to be
fitted with geo-fencing technology, which uses GPS software to
stop them straying into certain areas, along with height and
distance limits. They also call for registration of drones.
"We need a requirement for registration. That would allow us
to identify those abusing the rules and stop them from flying,"
Klaus-Dieter Scheurle, head of the DFS German air traffic
authority, told Reuters in an interview.
Many cities have no-fly areas for drones already, but that
has not stopped people from sending them up. Just this year,
police have investigated drones over restricted areas in France,
and, across the Atlantic, over the White House.
In much of Berlin, for example, operators need a licence to
fly higher than 30 metres. Scheurle said the DFS awarded 125
permits for people seeking to fly drones on the city's disused
Tempelhof airfield on one sunny day, but estimates around eight
times as many were actually flying.
The problem is not going to go away. Scheurle expects drones
will proliferate as the technology gets cheaper.
"It's fun to fly them," he said.
