LONDON, April 1 An easyJet plane made an
emergency landing in Rome after a passenger became disruptive
and assaulted a cabin member during a flight from Geneva, the
airline said on Wednesday.
Newspaper reports said a man punched a stewardess after
becoming angry over having to wait for a sandwich.
"EasyJet can confirm that flight EZS1483 from Geneva to
Pristina on 31 March diverted to Rome as a result of a passenger
onboard behaving in a disruptive manner," the airline said.
"The aircraft was met by the police on arrival in Rome and
the passenger was arrested," it added. "The safety and wellbeing
of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority."
The 180 passengers were taken on to Pristina, the capital of
Kosovo, on a separate flight later in the afternoon.
