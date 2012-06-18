MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 18 The head of the United Nations body that oversees civil aviation said on Monday he expects to have a draft global airlines' emissions plan ready by March 2013, rather than at the end of 2012 as he had said previously.

Stiff resistance from China and other nations to the European Union's airline emissions trading plan has put the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) under pressure to come up with a global alternative that could resolve the dispute. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)