By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 16 The biggest transatlantic
airlines are up to 51 percent less fuel-efficient than their
smaller lower-cost rivals, which offer fewer first-class seats
and maintain newer fleets of aircraft, according to a report
released on Monday.
A 43-page study by the International Council on Clean
Transportation found that Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA,
German-based Air Berlin and Ireland's national flag carrier Aer
Lingus had the smallest carbon footprints among 20 transatlantic
carriers in 2014.
British Airways, Scandinavian airline SAS
and Deutsche Lufthansa AG had the worst CO2
performance, as measured by passenger mile (km) per quart
(liter) of fuel.
The report by ICCT, the same independent group that
uncovered the Volkswagen AG diesel emissions
scandal, comes two weeks before world leaders are scheduled to
meet in Paris to try to nail down binding limits on greenhouse
gas emissions.
Commercial aviation each year transports more than three
billion passengers and 52 million tons (47 million tonnes) of
freight, while generating more than $600 billion of economic
activity. But aircraft also produce about 770 million tons (700
million metric tons) of CO2 annually.
The ICCT's study of nonstop transatlantic flights between
Europe and North America found that the average round trip
produces 1.1 ton (one tonne) of CO2 emissions per passenger,
equal to the emissions of a Toyota Prius driven on a 22-mile (35
km) commute each day for an entire work year.
Researchers were surprised by the 51 percent gap between
top-rated Norwegian Air Shuttle and last-place British Airways,
which is more than double that among U.S. airlines. They said
the difference meant great potential for emissions reduction as
the International Civil Aviation Organization works to finalize
a fuel-efficiency standard for new aircraft in 2016.
Seating configuration and fuel burn were the most important
factors by far, accounting for about 80 percent of the variation
in fuel efficiency. First-class and business seats accounted for
14 percent of available seat miles (kms) but one-third of
overall emissions.
Carriers with the worst fuel-efficiency performance also
tended to maintain older fleets that included twin-aisle Boeing
747 aircraft. Low fuel prices may be providing airlines with an
incentive to keep older aircraft in service to lower capital
costs, researchers said.
"The fact that market forces and fuel efficiency aren't
well-aligned on these routes highlights the need for policies to
reduce emissions," said co-author Daniel Rutherford.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)