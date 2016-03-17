By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, March 17 European aviation safety
authorities have recommended that Europe set up its own system
for publishing information on conflict zones for airlines,
citing limits in the usefulness of a global repository already
in place.
The United Nations' aviation arm, the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO), set up a conflict zones website
after the 2014 downing of a Malaysian passenger jet over an area
of fighting in Ukraine.
But the website, which allows states to share information
about risks to flight routes, has come under fire for taking too
long to post advisory warnings and ICAO is now reviewing the
site.
A European task force including representatives from the
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Commission
and the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday
the ICAO website had two main restrictions - the length of time
it took advisories to be published and the fact that risk
assessments were too isolated in nature because they were the
product of one state.
"(This has) created a need for an alternate information
sharing and distribution process taking place at European
level," the task force said in its report.
The task force recommended developing a common European risk
assessment of conflict zones and a quick alert mechanism to
notify the aviation community, and called on European countries
to share information on conflict zones.
EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said the threat of
terrorism to civil aviation was likely to remain high in the
foreseeable future.
"Time for action is now - it is essential that concrete
steps are put in place to protect EU citizens when flying," she
said in a statement.
The ICAO did not immediately comment.
(Additional reporting by Julia Fioretti in Brussels and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Gareth Jones)