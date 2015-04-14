April 14 The stronger U.S. dollar has offset
"quite a lot of the benefit" of lower oil prices for airlines
that are not earning much in that currency, International Air
Transport Association Director General Tony Tyler told reporters
on Tuesday.
While Tyler said IATA will update its airline profit
forecast in June, the preliminary remarks reflect the currency
challenges that carriers face just as some begin to report
first-quarter 2015 earnings. The costs of ground-handling,
catering and other aircraft services have risen for many
airlines because contracts often are in U.S. dollars, he said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris
Reese)