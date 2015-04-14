(Adds discussion of crash safety review, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
April 14 The stronger U.S. dollar has offset
"quite a lot of the benefit" of lower oil prices for airlines
that are not earning much in that currency, International Air
Transport Association Director General Tony Tyler told reporters
on Tuesday.
While Tyler said IATA will update its airline profit
forecast in June, the remarks reflect the currency challenges
carriers face just as some begin to report first-quarter 2015
earnings.
The costs of ground-handling, catering and other aircraft
services have risen for many airlines because contracts are
often in U.S. dollars, Tyler said at the group's operations
conference in Los Angles.
Global oil prices have fallen nearly 50 percent
since June, but in that time the U.S. dollar currency index has
risen more than 20 percent.
Tyler also addressed how IATA handles the Germanwings
crash in March.
"We have a well established process for discussing these
things," he said, explaining that member airlines give IATA
guidance and it then presents its view on improving safety.
"I would expect that these issues will be handled in that
way without the requirement for a particular special task force,
but that's up to (our members)."
IATA's members will discuss the topic this week during the
conference, he added.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris
Reese and Andre Grenon)