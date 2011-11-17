* Emirates says paid extra $1 billion for fuel costs
* Low-cost carrier flydubai eyes hedging next year
By Humeyra Pamuk
DUBAI, Nov 17 Wealthy Gulf airlines
placing multi-billion dollar jet orders are increasingly looking
to hedge their fuel purchases to help offset ballooning fuel
costs which threaten to crimp expansion.
Gulf airlines unveiled impressive growth plans this week at
the Dubai Air Show, betting that the region will continue to
expand as a hub for air traffic.
Enjoying a petrodollar spending spree while the euro zone is
struggling with a debt crisis, Gulf carriers are intensifying
competition for their European rivals.
But when it comes to rising fuel costs, an Achilles heel for
airlines worldwide and typically accounting for about 40 percent
of a carrier's operating costs, they are not immune either.
"Fuel is our largest expense, equivalent to approximately 35
percent of our cost base," Etihad Airways told Reuters in an
emailed response to questions.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier's chief financial officer said
on Wednesday that the airline has already hedged 81 percent of
its fuel needs in 2011, saving around $300 million in costs.
For next year, it was hedging 70 percent of its fuel
requirements, at prices below the market, James Rigney said.
"We have been hedging our exposure to jet fuel prices since
2007 with the objective of reducing the volatile impact that
fuel costs can have on our financial performance and to achieve
a degree of certainty and stability in our biggest cost item,"
the company said.
The airline said it is hedging fuel prices with 19 financial
institutions throughout the world in the over-the-counter (OTC)
market.
NEVER BEEN THIS HIGH
Oil prices peaked in April this year above $127 a barrel as
the civil war in Libya cut the country's oil exports.
Despite having eased since then on the back of global
economic growth worries, Brent crude is trading just above $110
a barrel on Thursday, which is more than 30 percent higher
compared to this time last year.
It has also gained around 18 pecent since the start of the
year.
A price index for jet fuel published weekly by International
Air Transport Association (IATA) shows the price as of November
4 reflects a rise of 9.3 percent compared with a month ago and a
rise of 31.1 percent compared with a year ago.
The new jet fuel price average for 2011 stands at $127.6 a
barrel, according to IATA, which says this price has added a
further $60 billion on the fuel bill of airlines this year.
In India, where taxes add to carriers' heavy fuel bills,
struggling No. 2 airline Kingfisher has appealed to
the government to be allowed to import the fuel directly from
the international markets.
Emirates Airline Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum
said the Dubai-owned carrier had to pay an additional $1 billion
in fuel costs compared to a year ago.
Emirates, the largest customer of Airbus A380
superjumbos, and Qatar Airways were not immediately available
for comment.
Smaller and younger airlines also struggle to cope with
rising costs.
"Fuel has never been so high for so long," Ghaith al-Ghaith,
the chief executive of budget carrier flydubai told Reuters.
"We have not done hedging in flydubai because....we are not
even three years old yet, so we are still growing. We are
currently reviewing different instruments. So next year, we
should do some hedging, depending of course on the fuel price."
