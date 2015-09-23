(Adds legal challenge process, background on Germanwings)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The European Commission is
poised to launch a legal challenge against Germany's air safety
authorities and in particular its system for renewing pilots'
licences, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Commission will tell Germany that its licence renewal
practices are not in line with EU law in that they gave priority
to privacy rules over safety for pilots wanting to keep their
licences, the person said.
The issue came to light earlier this year after 27-year-old
co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, barricaded himself inside the cockpit
and crashed the Germanwings airliner he was flying from
Barcelona to Dusseldorf into the French Alps, killing all 150
people on board.
In addition, the Commission will take issue with Germany's
supervision of the airworthiness of planes and related
operations.
The European Aviation Safety Agency had found issues with
Germany's aviation authority as part of regular checks before
the crash.
While Germany has addressed some of the issues, problems
remain, the person said. If Germany does not comply with the
Commission's demands it could be taken to the European court.
A spokesman for the German transport ministry in Berlin
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Following the crash it was revealed that Lubitz had broken
off his pilot training due to a period of severe depression,
raising questions over whether medical checks of crew members by
air-safety regulators and airlines are rigorous enough.
But Germanwings parent Lufthansa has said that
upon resuming training he passed all medical and suitability
tests again.
In July a panel of experts appointed by the Commission in
the wake of the crash and led by Europe's aviation safety
regulator called for more pilot screening as well as support
schemes.
