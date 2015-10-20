By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 20 Europe's aviation safety
regulator aims to set up a medical database for pilots by
December 2016 following the Germanwings crash earlier this year,
it said on Tuesday.
The European Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) comments were
in response to recommendations from a task force, which in July
called for improved psychological screening of new pilots and a
European database with details of medical visits.
A young pilot barricaded himself inside the cockpit and
crashed a jet operated by Germanwings, part of Lufthansa
, into the Alps in March, killing all 150 people on
board.
Prosecutors have found evidence that Andreas Lubitz, who had
suffered severe depression and may have feared losing his job,
had researched suicide methods and concealed an illness from his
employer, sparking a debate on supervision and medical secrecy.
As things stand, pilots can get specialist check-ups in any
member state where the doctor has been certified by EASA. The
database is intended to avoid "medical tourism", or going abroad
to get a favourable certificate for a pilot's licence.
EASA said the database will facilitate the sharing of
medical information while respecting pilots' privacy. But it
conceded an obstacle would be the different national approaches
to data protection, which are not within its remit.
In some countries, such as Britain, doctors are already
advised to report any concerns where public safety is at stake.
The task force had recommended striking a balance between
patient confidentiality and public safety, but EASA said it
would leave data protection matters to the executive European
Commission.
The Commission has already launched a legal challenge
against Germany over its pilot licence renewal practices on the
grounds that privacy is given too much weight to the detriment
of safety.
(Editing by David Holmes)