LONDON/BERLIN, July 17 All airline pilots should
undergo psychological screening and allow details of medical
visits to be shared in a proposed European database, according
to new recommendations delivered to the European Commission in
the wake of the Germanwings disaster.
A task force of experts led by Europe's aviation safety
regulator has also called for the introduction of random drugs
and alcohol testing of pilots and better oversight of the
doctors responsible for their regular medical checks.
European Union Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc ordered
the review after a young pilot barricaded himself inside the
cockpit and crashed his Germanwings jetliner into the
Alps in March, killing all 150 people on board.
Prosecutors have found evidence that the co-pilot, who had
suffered severe depression and may have feared losing his job,
had researched suicide methods and concealed an illness from his
employer, sparking a debate on supervision and medical secrecy.
"We don't know everything that happened in this tragedy but
we know a certain number of causes and we thought we may not
want to wait until the final report of the accident
investigation to launch actions," Patrick Ky, executive director
of the European Aviation Safety Agency, told Reuters.
The idea is to "minimise the risk of a similar tragedy in
the future", he said in an interview.
Coupled with the clampdown on testing is a proposal to set
up better support schemes to allow pilots to come forward with
concerns about their health, careers or other problems and
discuss them confidentially without "an atmosphere of fear".
That would go beyond the traditional regulations and may
have alerted colleagues sooner to the condition of the troubled
Germanwings pilot, but unions say it would represent a marked
change of culture for the toughly managed airline industry.
The EASA task force - drawn from airlines, flight crews,
doctors and aviation authorities - did not recommend changes to
cockpit doors that were specially strengthened after the Sept
11, 2001, attacks in the United States.
But it endorsed a recent EASA recommendation that there
should always be two people in the cockpit.
