June 9 The U.S. government, airlines and unions have agreed to expand pilot support networks in the wake of a Germanwings flight last year that a co-pilot crashed into the French Alps, killing all on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday.

The FAA said in a news release it has started extra training on mental health for physicians that it designates to evaluate pilots' fitness every six to 12 months. The moves follow recommendations from a government-industry task force.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)