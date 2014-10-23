* Gulf airlines using Italy as base for expansion
* Emirates builds route network, Etihad buys stakes
* Raises pressure on European carriers hit by budget flights
By Nadia Saleem and Agnieszka Flak
DUBAI/MILAN, Oct 23 Having shuttled millions of
travellers through their plush home bases, rival Gulf airlines
are now battling over an Italian market which they see as ripe
for expansion and key to driving traffic on to long-haul routes.
The tussle will add to the pressure on established European
carriers who are already losing out on short-haul routes to
upstart budget airlines.
Italy is Europe's fourth largest travel market, one of the
world's top tourist destinations and its thriving fashion and
leather industry underpin demand for business travel.
In addition, the perennial struggles of national carrier
Alitalia mean that much of Italy's long-haul traffic from its
industrial heartland in the north has shifted to the German
cities of Frankfurt and Munich.
Gulf carriers, looking for routes on which to deploy their
fast-growing fleets, have spotted this shortage of long-haul
flights and have expanded into Italy.
That is taking passengers away from Germany's Lufthansa
, British Airways and Air France-KLM
in Europe, and Delta Air Lines and American Airlines
in the United States.
"Italy's market has a significant amount of trade in the
fashion and leather goods industry, but lacks a real hub
carrier, which is where the Gulf airlines want to come in," said
George Hamlin, a Virginia-based aviation consultant.
"Gulf carriers are causing consternation among European
legacy carriers. If the airlines were profitable, they wouldn't
be worried," Hamlin said, adding the Europeans were unable to
fight price wars because of their higher cost structures.
The European carriers have long complained of a disadvantage
against Gulf airlines which enjoy the support of cash-rich
governments keen to boost aviation and tourism. The Gulf
carriers are also under no pressure to publish quarterly
financial results and match European employee terms.
NEW ROUTES, NEW INVESTMENTS
Emirates in October last year became Middle Eastern carrier
to fly passengers on the Milan-New York route.
It is now offering about a million seats on long-haul routes
to Italy, second only to Alitalia which offers about 2.1 million
seats, according to OAG, a leading airline data provider.
Already the world's fourth largest carrier of international
traffic, Emirates raised the bar this month by deploying the
popular A380 superjumbo from Dubai to Milan.
Fares being offered by Emirates on its Milan-New York route
seek to undercut rivals American, Delta and Alitalia.
Meanwhile, rival Etihad Airways has big plans for Alitalia,
in which it has agreed to acquire a 49 percent stake, adding to
its collection of minority stakes in global airlines.
"Italy, what a market ... it has huge potential," Etihad CEO
James Hogan told journalists in Milan this week. He said Etihad
sees Alitalia growing its transatlantic routes from Milan and
Rome to the Americas, in addition to growing its long-haul
connections to other parts of the world.
Emirates is the largest and the oldest among the Gulf
airlines, followed by Qatar Airways. However, it is Etihad, the
youngest of the Gulf giants and which has less access into
Europe, which is emerging as the biggest threat.
Unlike Emirates, which grows organically and does not
believe in equity partnerships, Etihad has gained on its
competitors using a combination of stake buys and code shares.
Backed by Abu Dhabi's oil wealth, it bought stakes in eight
airlines, including five Europeans airlines -- Air Berlin, Aer
Lingus, Air Serbia, Darwin Airline and, the latest, Alitalia.
It has agreed to buy nearly half of Alitalia in August,
promising to invest 560 million euros ($710 million) into the
struggling airline and bring it back to profit by 2017.
"As far as the Italian market goes, Etihad is clearly coming
out as the winner," said Andrea Giuricin, a transport analyst at
Milan's Bicocca university, pointing to Etihad having secured
government support, seen as crucial when operating in Italy.
"The government seems to have made a choice as to whose
interests they would like to further and I doubt they can turn
back. That obviously will put Emirates in some difficulty,"
Giuricin added.
BITTER PILL
Predictably, the European and American airlines threatened
by these fast-growing carriers have moved to block their access.
Assaereo, an Italian carrier association whose biggest
member is Alitalia, launched legal action, claiming that a
non-European carrier like Emirates should not be allowed to fly
out of Italy on the transatlantic route.
An Italian court initially backed its case and barred
Emirates from flying on the New York-Milan route.
But the decision was temporarily suspended by Italy's
Council of State and Emirates was allowed to continue its
flights pending a decision on its appeal expected to be known by
the end of this year.
Etihad too, has its own battles to fight, with the likes of
Lufthansa and Air France helping to push authorities to examine
its 29 percent stake in Air Berlin and the codeshares it
operates with the German carrier.
But the challenge from the Gulf giants is a bitter pill that
Europe will eventually have to swallow.
Expensive labour contracts, older planes and increased
competition from new budget carriers have dented airlines'
profits and forced the likes of Alitalia and Air Berlin to reach
out to wealthy Gulf carriers for help.
"There are dozens of offers lying on our desks each week
from airlines looking for funds and partnerships. Many from
Europe too, but we just have to choose ones that work for us,"
said a senior Gulf airline official.
Strikes at Air France and Lufthansa in recent weeks have
been costly for the European carriers. Their Gulf rivals are
meanwhile wooing customers with the promise of on-board bars,
showers and butlers.
"One of the virtues of Gulf carriers is service," said
Richard Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at aviation
consultancy Teal Group.
"Europe is vulnerable to Gulf carriers that offer a higher
level of service."
(1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro)
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Keith
Weir)