SINGAPORE Nov 18 Jetstar Hong Kong has sold six
of its nine new Airbus A320s and many of its pilots have either
quit or been redeployed - all before the budget airline's first
commercial flight.
Nearly 18 months after the low-cost carrier, backed by
Australia's Qantas Airways and Shanghai-based China
Eastern Airlines, lodged an application for a
licence, Hong Kong authorities are still weighing its approval.
Budget airlines account for just 8 percent of the capacity
out of Hong Kong, compared with 30 percent in Singapore and 50
percent in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, according to industry
consultancy OAG.
The stalemate in Hong Kong illustrates the pitched battle
between full-service carriers and their faster-growing budget
rivals in Asia for a share of the rising demand for air travel.
Flag carrier Cathay Pacific, which along with its
subsidiary Dragonair accounted for 47 percent of the seats out
of Hong Kong in 2014, has been quietly pressing regulators on
the importance of shielding the homegrown airline.
Sources close to Qantas believe that Cathay's opposition is
the main reason behind the delay, and point out that even
countries such as India, China and Japan - which are known for
their red tape and protection of incumbent airlines - have
approved applications from new budget airlines in a shorter time
than that in recent years.
Other sources in Hong Kong, who are familiar with both
Cathay Pacific and the government, could not say if the flag
carrier was directly behind the delay. However, one source
indicated that Cathay would do "everything it can" to stop
Jetstar Hong Kong.
Cathay bristles at suggestions that it is against
competition, pointing out that more than 100 airlines including
15 low-cost carriers operate out of Hong Kong's airport.
"We successfully compete for business in both Hong Kong and
internationally each and every day," the airline told Reuters in
a statement.
Central to the dispute is whether Jetstar Hong Kong is
foreign-controlled and therefore ineligible to operate under
Hong Kong law. Cathay argues that control over the budget
carrier rests in Australia.
Jetstar disputes Cathay's assertion it is foreign
controlled, arguing that its chairman, chief executive and
majority shareholder are all from Hong Kong.
The carrier says while it will work with other Jetstar
airlines in Asia on IT, sales and marketing issues, operational
and financial responsibility will lie with the local management
and board.
And in a move aimed at boosting the company's Hong Kong
credentials, Qantas and China Eastern last year sold a stake in
the venture to local investment group Shun Tak, a company
founded by gambling billionaire Stanley Ho. The three companies
now have an equal share in the carrier.
GROWING WEARY
Qantas chief Alan Joyce said last month he expected a
hearing with Hong Kong authorities early next year.
The city's Transport Housing Bureau told Reuters that it was
still considering the application and related objections.
"We maintain close dialogue with the various government
departments in the process," said Jetstar Hong Kong's Chief
Executive Edward Lau, who added in a statement to Reuters that
the airline had not been "advised of a hearing date as yet".
Two sources close to the joint venture say that despite the
drawn-out process, the three owners remain committed to the
airline.
"However, they are growing increasingly weary. There has
been only silence from the bureau. They expected Hong Kong's
government to be more open and transparent," said an industry
source who regularly talks to executives from both airlines.
Data shows the wait will probably be worth it. As with
Europe and North America, low-cost carriers have transformed the
commercial aviation sector in Asia. They have hundreds of
aircraft on order.
Competition from Malaysia's AirAsia, Jetstar and
Indonesia's Lion Air has led to lower profits at full-service
carriers such as Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines
and Garuda Indonesia.
The legacy carriers have been forced to respond by dropping
fares and some have started rival low-cost subsidiaries, moves
which have hurt their bottom line and drained their balance
sheets.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)