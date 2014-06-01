DOHA, June 1 U.S. leasing company Air Lease Corp
is interested in a possible upgraded version of European
planemaker Airbus's A330 passenger jet, a senior
company executive said.
"Yes we are interested in that airplane," President and
Chief Operating Officer John Plueger told Reuters on the
sidelines of an IATA airline industry meeting in Doha.
Airbus has not decided whether to go ahead with the
re-engined version of its most popular wide-body model amid an
ongoing internal debate about whether to continue to offer it
with more than one choice of engine, industry sources have said.
Plueger and other industry executives said the price of the
aircraft would be a decisive factor in the success of the
"A330neo", as Airbus seeks to overcome the lower operating costs
of the newer Boeing 787-10 with lower up-front ownership costs.
The choice of engines could also determine the popularity of
the revamp, with airlines typically pushing for competition.
