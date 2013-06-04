* Early success in Tanzania but expansion delayed
* Carrier faces regulatory, infrastructure, cost problems
* African aviation set to grow rapidly
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, June 4 Dogged by a series of snags in
its attempt to create Africa's first continent-wide low-cost
airline, FastJet remains confident it can tap a market
of 1 billion people after early success in Tanzania.
Protectionism, red tape and poor infrastructure have
hampered FastJet since it launched operations six months ago in
the world's poorest continent, where people fly once in 15 years
on average compared with twice a year for Americans.
"Africa is a bit like Europe in the 70s, all the routes are
controlled by governments ... often with a lot of protectionism
built in," said Ed Winter, chief executive of FastJet, which is
backed by Lonrho and the UK's easyJet.
When flying in Tanzania from capital Dar es Salaam to
Kilimanjaro or Mueza, Winter says 38 percent of passengers are
first-time flyers, testament to Africa's potential for growth.
"These are routes where people have in the past been
travelling by bus or just not travelling at all ... now they
just jump on our airplane and move, exactly what the low-cost
model is designed for," Winter told Reuters on the sidelines of
an IATA meeting of global airlines in Cape Town.
Fastjet flights in Tanzania sell for as little as $20.
Despite its problems, Africa's aviation sector is set to
soar on the back of robust economic growth in the resource-rich
continent. Plane makers such as Boeing and Airbus
are eyeing potentially buoyant orders as more Africans
turn to air travel.
"When you look around the world at where low-cost airlines
have gone in and brought affordable, good-quality travel to
people ... the market expands," Winter said.
Capturing just 2.5 million regular customers making four
trips a year would be enough to fill 40 aircraft, said Winter.
And at $100 a ticket, this could translate into a $1 billion
business within a relatively short space of time.
But cracking a tough and unforgiving market will be no easy
ride for FastJet, as it competes with established global players
who control 82 percent of the air traffic between Africa and the
rest of the world.
African executives attending IATA airline talks in Cape Town
complained they risked losing a battle for African skies to
Middle Eastern and European airlines such as Turkish, which are
quickly expanding routes. In many cases it is easier to fly out
of Africa to change planes and then fly back in.
DIRECT ROUTES
But Dubai's Emirates defended the influx, saying
it created opportunities that otherwise would be blocked by a
lack of political approval for many direct routes within Africa.
"Intra-African demand is huge but they restrict themselves,"
said Emirates airline President Tim Clark in an interview.
"Africa is a powerhouse. We are moving African business that has
demand for the points that we serve. I am not unsympathetic but
they need to improve infrastructure and market access."
FastJet, which intends leasing Airbus planes, also faces
high operating costs, especially for fuel, which in Africa is on
average 21 percent more costly than elsewhere.
Landing fees can range anywhere from $80 to $800 for small
planes in Africa, said Raphael Haddad, regional vice president
for Canada's Bombardier, which sees a flourishing
market for its new CS100 CSeries jet.
According to airline consultant Nick Fadugba, chief
executive of African Aviation Services, FastJet has a relatively
high-cost structure despite its low-cost business model. "It
will need deep pockets to succeed," he said.
Yet Fastjet's growth potential has piqued the interest of
other African airlines, which are wary of losing more passengers
and revenue as the local aviation industry struggles with
operating margins averaging less than 1 percent.
"I don't know if it will happen tomorrow, but if it makes
sense we will go ahead and do it," said Titus Naikuni, chief
executive of Kenya Airlines, asked if it would
consider a low-cost carrier option.
Successful low-cost carriers already operate in South
Africa, Africa's largest economy, where FastJet intends
launching in early July to compete against South African
Airways' Mango and Comair's Kulula.com.
Nico Bezuidenhout, chief executive of Mango, said challenges
in Africa, which include the problem of distributing tickets to
passengers because of weak online access and credit card usage,
could be overcome.
South African customers can purchase Mango tickets with at
Shoprite for instance, or even use a clothing store
credit card to buy tickets and pay the bill over 12 months.
"These are all ways ... that we bring the low-cost carrier
model into the hands of the population," he told Reuters.