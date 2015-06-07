MIAMI, June 7 Air Canada is considering adding around 10 Airbus A321 narrowbody jets to the fleet of its low-cost vacation carrier Rouge, up from previous plans for five, the Toronto-based carrier's chief executive said on Sunday.

Rouge currently has 32 planes - 20 of the narrowbody A319s made by Airbus and 12 wide-body Boeing 767 jets - and plans to increase this to 50 in 2018.

"The ultimate objective is to have 25 narrowbodies, and up to 10 of those could be larger A321s," Calin Rovinescu said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Miami.

He said Air Canada could look at getting the A321s from the secondary market and not necessarily buy them new.

In April last year, Air Canada finalized a deal to buy up to 109 narrowbody jets from Boeing to replace Airbus narrowbody aircraft in its main fleet, in a major switch of supplier. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Editing by Tim Hepher)