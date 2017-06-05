CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Air France-KLM
is assessing its relationships with global distribution systems
after rivals introduced surcharges for bookings via third
parties, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Janaillac said on
Monday.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG introduced a surcharge for
such bookings in 2015, and British Airways and Iberia
followed last month, knocking down shares of global distribution
systems such as Amadeus IT Group SA, Travelport
Worldwide Ltd and Sabre Corp.
"We are studying the situation and preparing to be able to
take all possible directions," Janaillac told journalists in a
briefing during an annual airline industry meeting in Mexico.
KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said new technology that allows
airlines greater control of how fares and products are displayed
was changing the landscape.
"This enables us to take different steps and have a
different relationship" with global distribution systems, he
said, declining to comment on details of contracts with the
providers.
Janaillac also reiterated previous comments that the market
outlook was positive in terms of long-haul bookings and unit
revenues but cautioned that demand was fragile.
He said attacks in Britain had not yet affected demand for
Air France-KLM flights, but it could suffer if restrictions on
laptops in plane cabins are extended to flights from Europe to
the United States.
"It will create major problems in terms of costs and
delays," he said, "and it will also deter traffic and travel
from Europe to the United States."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)