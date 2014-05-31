DOHA May 31 Air New Zealand is close
to placing an order for around a dozen A320-family aircraft
worth well over $1 billion at list prices to expand its fleet of
mainly Airbus medium-haul jets, industry sources said
on Saturday.
The deal, which could be announced on the sidelines of a
global airlines meeting in Doha on Sunday, is the latest step in
the airline's fleet renewal programme that will also see it soon
introduce the latest version of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
Airbus has called a news conference to announce an airplane
order on Sunday, but declined to give further details. Air New
Zealand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The announcement comes as the International Air Transport
Association, whose 240 airline members include Air New Zealand's
Tasman partner Virgin Australia and its main rival
Qantas, prepares to hold meetings from June 1 to 3.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Victoria Bryan)