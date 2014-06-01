DOHA, June 1 Air New Zealand said on
Sunday that it has placed an order for 14 jets with European
planemaker Airbus, which includes ten A320neo aircraft.
The order, worth $1.6 billion at list prices, also includes
one A320ceo, and three A321neo aircraft. Theplanes will be
deployed on the airline's Tasman and Pacific Island services,
Air New Zealand Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said.
Reuters had reported the airline was close to an order on
Saturday.
At the signing event, which took place during the
International Air Transport Association's annual meeting in
Doha, Airbus sales chief John Leahy also said the planemaker was
close to a decision on whether to revamp its 20-year old A330
model.
"We're studying it very carefully. Watch this space," Leahy
told journalists.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Praveen Menon)