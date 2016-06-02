DUBLIN, June 2 Airbus expects to announce positive news on demand for A350-900 and A350-1000 jets in coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on the potential announcement, which coincides with a traditional pick-up in aircraft negotiations ahead of the Farnborough Airshow in July.

Speaking separately, two industry sources said UK airline Virgin Atlantic was close to reaching a final deal to buy close to 10 A350-1000 jets, which seat 366 people.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said, "We are currently evaluating our future fleet requirements to ensure that any new aircraft we introduce will provide the best possible outcome for our customers and our business. We have not yet confirmed our decision but we will provide an update as soon as we can."

A spokeswoman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on discussions with our customers". (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)