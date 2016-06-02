BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
DUBLIN, June 2 Airbus expects to announce positive news on demand for A350-900 and A350-1000 jets in coming weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday.
He declined to elaborate on the potential announcement, which coincides with a traditional pick-up in aircraft negotiations ahead of the Farnborough Airshow in July.
Speaking separately, two industry sources said UK airline Virgin Atlantic was close to reaching a final deal to buy close to 10 A350-1000 jets, which seat 366 people.
A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said, "We are currently evaluating our future fleet requirements to ensure that any new aircraft we introduce will provide the best possible outcome for our customers and our business. We have not yet confirmed our decision but we will provide an update as soon as we can."
A spokeswoman for Airbus said, "We do not comment on discussions with our customers". (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Conor Humphries)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.