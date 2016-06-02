(Adds quotes, details)
By Tim Hepher
DUBLIN, June 2 Airbus expects to
announce orders for A350-900 and A350-1000 jets in the coming
weeks, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the International
Air Transport Association in Dublin, Chris Buckley, executive
vice president for sales, said demand for the biggest
twin-engined jets had slowed recently after a run of sales.
The largest A350 model, the 366-seat A350-1000, has been
through a lean two years while sales for rival Boeing 777s have
also slowed, industry figures show.
"Very few airlines in the past few years have placed a new
order for that type of aircraft," Buckley said in an interview,
but added: "I think we are extremely confident that we will have
some more interesting A350 announcements in the weeks and months
to come."
These would involve the A350-900 and A350-1000 versions and
Britain's Farnborough Airshow in July could be a target, he
said.
Two industry sources said earlier that British airline
Virgin Atlantic was near to finalising a deal to buy close to 10
A350-1000 jets, worth $356 million each.
One of the sources said the airline could purchase eight of
the jets. It has been negotiating for several months for an
aircraft purchase in talks first reported by Bloomberg News.
A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said: "We are currently
evaluating our future fleet requirements to ensure that any new
aircraft we introduce will provide the best possible outcome for
our customers and our business. We have not yet confirmed our
decision but we will provide an update as soon as we can."
A spokeswoman for Airbus said: "We do not comment on
discussions with our customers."
Boeing has said the A350-1000 has been overtaken by two
upgraded models of its 777 family.
Each says it offers the more efficient jet, but Airbus
stepped up its marketing rhetoric on Thursday by borrowing a
page from Boeing's history in its rival's centenary year,
referring to the now-retired 747 Shuttle carrier.
"An A350-1000 can carry an A320 on its back ... just like
the Space Shuttle, and that would equal the weight of a 777-9.
So why go for the 777 and carry around all this metal?" Buckley
said.
He said Russia's aviation market had bottomed out following
the bankruptcy of Transaero, which had reduced capacity and
offset a 14 percent drop in traffic.
"It is a natural leveller and the general feeling is that
things have been at the bottom and are starting to get going
again," Buckley said.
