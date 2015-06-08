(Adds further comments)
By Victoria Bryan
MIAMI, June 8 Planemaker Airbus's chief
executive said some potential customers were studying its A380
super jumbo more seriously than before, although orders for
other widebodies were more likely at this month's Paris Airshow.
"After some years where people were considering the A380
would not find its place in fleet planning, they are now
studying it much more seriously," Fabrice Bregier told Reuters
in Miami on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the
International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Airbus has struggled to find buyers for the jet over the
last couple of years. Emirates, the biggest customer, has called
for Airbus to revamp the jet with new engines.
Bregier expects a couple of hundred orders at the Paris
Airshow from June 15-21. "That could be lower, could be higher,"
he said. That would be a big slowdown from the last two years,
when Airbus booked 3,000 net orders in total.
"We'll do our best of course to secure some orders, my
answer would be probably yes," he said when asked whether the
group would more likely secure orders for the A350 or A330.
He declined to say when he thought Airbus might have a year
in which it has more deliveries than orders, which would result
in its backlog shrinking.
"It won't be in 2015. ... Next year? I don't know," he said.
He added the company would have to make a decision in early
2017 whether to change the production rate of the A380 jet or
not, depending on whether it finds any new buyers.
"We would have to adjust for 2018, not before, so we have
some time to get additional customers onboard," he added.
