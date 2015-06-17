June 17 A global airline trade group on Wednesday halted plans to set size guidelines for carry-on luggage following a backlash from consumers and even some carriers in North America.

Last week, the International Air Transport Association said it was trying to ease anxiety that travelers feel when they cannot find overhead bin space by recommending an optimal carry-on size that would fit most commercial planes.

The group later said this was not a maximum limit but a suggestion that would allow all passengers to place their bags overhead during full flights.

Consumers viewed the news as a sign that airlines would shrink the size limits for free carry-on bags. Tighter restrictions would force some travelers to check bags, lengthening their wait times at airports and hiking their costs now that airlines often charge for checked luggage.

IATA said in a statement on Wednesday that it would reassess its "Cabin OK" plan in light of "significant concerns raised in the media and by key stakeholders" in North America.

While carriers such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Emirates had expressed interest in the guidelines, the group said it would work further on the program with its member airlines and other interested parties.

"It's a big win for consumers that the airlines realize that they'd overstepped their bounds," said Charlie Leocha, chairman of consumer advocacy group Travelers United.

Leocha said airline fees for checked luggage caused more travelers to take carry-on bags, crowding overhead bins on planes. This does not happen on Southwest Airlines Co flights because the carrier lets customers check bags for free, he said.

Six U.S. senators on Tuesday sent a joint letter asking U.S. airline executives to end checked baggage fees if they shrink carry-on sizes.

At 21.5 by 13.5 by 7.5 inches (55 by 35 by 20 cm), including wheels, the IATA proposal is slightly smaller than the 22 by 14 by 9 inches that United Continental Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc currently allow.

"Delta has no plans to reduce the size allowance for carry-on bags," the Atlanta-based carrier said in a statement on Tuesday, noting concern over the IATA initiative. "Our focus and investment in the carry-on experience have been on installation of larger bins on domestic and international aircraft." (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)