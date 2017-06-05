CANCUN, Mexico/JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesian budget
carrier Lion Air may be a launch customer for the Boeing
737 MAX 10, a larger version of the planemaker's medium-haul
family that is expected to be launched at the Paris Airshow,
three people familiar with the plans said.
The order may, however, include some upgrades from a smaller
model, two of them said.
The two companies declined to comment.
Indian budget carrier SpiceJet is also among
carriers seen as potential targets for the aircraft, a version
designed to seat up to 230 people and blunt strong sales of the
Airbus A321neo, two of the sources said.
SpiceJet could not immediately be reached for comment.
Lion Air, which is one of Boeing's largest customers,
ordered 201 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2012 and placed options
for a further 150.
Such orders typically include the right to convert between
different variants of each model.
Other airlines are looking at the Boeing 737 MAX 10, but
some are nervous about committing to a new variant given patchy
sales of some current models of the 737 MAX, whose success rests
mainly on sales of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, the sources said.
At least one Chinese leasing company is said to be in
negotiations with both manufacturers as Airbus tries to disrupt
the launch, which sources say is planned for the June 19-25 air
show. Airbus declined to comment on any ongoing negotiations.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy earlier criticised the 737 MAX
10 as a "marginal" airplane, implying sales would be poor.
Boeing marketing vice president Randy Tinseth told Reuters
some airlines want more seats than existing versions and that
the MAX 10 would be 5 percent more efficient than the Airbus
A321neo. Airbus says its own plane is more efficient.
"It (the 737 MAX 10) is not a me-too airplane. We are
focusing on a better airplane," Tinseth said on the sidelines of
the International Air Travel Association annual meeting in
Cancun, Mexico.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Eveline Danubrata, Aditi Shah;
editing by Grant McCool)