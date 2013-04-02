(Adds quote, background)
GENEVA, April 2 The global air cargo market is
set to extend its slow recovery unless a fresh blow to
confidence from the euro zone reverses the trend, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.
IATA said global freight demand grew by 2.0 percent
year-on-year in February, after adjusting for calendar effects.
"This is welcome news after two consecutive years of
contraction," IATA chief executive Tony Tyler said in a
statement.
"It is even better news that this growth is expected to pick
up moderately as the year progresses. But improvements cannot be
taken for granted. Events in Cyprus have reminded us that the
euro zone crisis is far from over."
IATA said official data showed a 6.2 percent decline in
cargo traffic in February, but that was severely skewed by the
Leap Year in 2012 and by the shifting date of the Asian Lunar
New Year, traditionally a time of factory closures in China.
However, thinner volume was not matched by an equal cut in
capacity, meaning that planes flew with more empty cargo space
than in January. Cargo capacity use was 0.8 percent lower in
February than in the previous month, IATA said.
Business confidence surveys suggest air freight demand will
gain from an increase in manufacturing activity in the months
ahead, but similar predictions in 2011 and 2012 were undone by
intensifying problems in the euro zone, and the same risk looms
over the latest signs of recovery, IATA said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Mike Collett-White)