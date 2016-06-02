(Adds IATA director general comments)
By Sarah Young
DUBLIN, June 2 The president of Dubai's Emirates
airline slammed the aviation industry's inability to
quickly locate lost aircraft, and said more needed to be done to
ensure air passenger safety in general.
"As far as aircraft tracking is concerned, it's a disgrace,"
Emirates President Tim Clark told members of the International
Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday.
Two weeks after EgyptAir MS804 crashed into the
Mediterranean killing all 66 people on board, the black box
recorders from the flight are still being sought, in the latest
example of difficulties in locating devices vital in crash
investigations.
Safety and security are two of the main challenges facing
top airline executives at the IATA annual meeting in Dublin,
after figures showed air passenger demand in April rose at its
slowest rate since January 2015, dampened by attacks on Brussels
airport in March.
Earlier on Thursday, IATA members formally called for
intensified cooperation among governments and across the air
transport industry to help keep passengers safe.
The suicide bomb attacks at Brussels airport killed 16
people, adding to traveller anxiety arising from the downing of
a Russian Metrojet flight in Egypt last October which killed all
224 people on board.
IATA Director General Tony Tyler said that IATA would push
for measures to ease queues at airports, after these were viewed
as "soft targets".
Amongst IATA's proposals to prevent big queues of people
were home printed baggage tags and better airport scanning
technology.
On plane tracking, IATA said it expected to agree by the end
of 2016 on the best way to quickly recover data from the
blackboxes on every plane that record flight information and
help shed light on the causes of air disasters.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)