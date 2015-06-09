By Victoria Bryan
| MIAMI, June 9
MIAMI, June 9 Diplomats working to reduce carbon
emissions from passenger planes globally may give some
developing countries more leeway to meet new rules, a key
official with the world's main airline industry group said on
Tuesday.
Paul Steele, senior vice president at the International Air
Transport Association, emphasized that nothing has been decided,
but outlined some options being discussed at the United Nations'
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
ICAO is working on two policies to address greenhouse gas
emissions from the global aviation sector for adoption in 2016 -
a market-based system to enable airlines to reduce emissions by
buying carbon offsets or allowances and a global emission
standard for aircraft.
"There's a number of ideas about stringency or even time,
where you let certain states reach a certain standard at a
different time," said Steele.
Steele said ICAO countries hope to narrow down options for a
market-based system early next year and agree on it by next
September. Meanwhile, ICAO counties will unveil its CO2 standard
in February.
Standards that vary around the world would be an unusual
move for ICAO, a Montreal-based agency that helps governments
coordinate aviation policy. Typically its guidelines are meant
to apply without discrimination to all member states.
Setting different targets and standards could ease tension
between emerging economies and richer states that has dogged
ICAO's years-long push to develop a global, market-based system
to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In the ICAO talks and wider UN climate change negotiations,
some states have argued that developed countries should shoulder
most of the burden of cutting emissions. The issue is
particularly complex in aviation, because some financially
vulnerable airlines are based in rich countries.
A recent working paper from Russia, India and China obtained
by Reuters said proposals in the works would let some players
"preserve their leading positions" in aviation, rather than
solving environmental problems. The paper suggested that ICAO
may not be able to agree on a plan in time for next year's
general assembly, as planned.
Steele, a key figure in the ICAO talks since before the last
general assembly in 2013, disagreed: "I'm more optimistic now
than I've ever been that there will be an agreement next year,"
he said.
"ICAO's States have every intention of delivering a
practical (market-based measure) proposal to next year's
Assembly," ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin said in an email.
(Writing by Allison Martell; Additional reporting by Allison
Lampert in Montreal and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing
by Christian Plumb)