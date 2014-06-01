DOHA, June 1 Ethiopian Airlines will
decide in June on whether to place an order for 30 narrow-body
Airbus or Boeing jets as part of fleet its
expansion plans, the company's chief executive said on Sunday.
"We will make a decision by the end of June," Tewolde
Gebremariam told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual meeting
of the IATA airlines association in Doha.
He said the airline was considering both the A320neo and
Boeing's 737 MAX. At current list prices, the order could come
to about $3 billion.
The carrier, which currently has an almost exclusively
Boeing fleet, has said it wants to almost double its fleet to
112 planes and carry 18 million passengers over 92 routes by
2025.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Praveen Menon)