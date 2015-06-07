(Adds details on strategy, Aer Lingus stake sale, U.S. growth
plans)
By Jeffrey Dastin
MIAMI, June 7 Etihad Airways has reached a deal
to deepen its relationship with Air France-KLM and
separately has agreed to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc
, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said in
an interview Sunday.
Etihad and Air France-KLM will share codes on more flights
starting this year, opening more European cities to the Abu
Dhabi-based airline's customers, Hogan said on the sidelines of
the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual
meeting. The airlines have yet to finalize terms of the deal.
Hogan added that Etihad will sell its 4.99-percent stake in
Aer Lingus, the Irish flag carrier, in a potential takeover bid
by British Airways-parent International Airlines Group.
The moves reflect Etihad's strategy to grow its route map
through airline partnerships. With codeshares on French domestic
flights imminent, Etihad also is looking to add destinations via
codeshares with Philippine Airlines, Garuda Indonesia
and Malaysia Airlines, Hogan said.
"We're keen to maintain a relationship with (IAG).
Indications are that they're interested in doing so too," Hogan
said.
Kevin Knight, Etihad's chief strategy and planning officer,
said in the same interview that Etihad hopes to expand its
codeshare with Air France-KLM "as broadly as possible."
Etihad currently lists its flight code on nine Air France
cities and 21 KLM destinations.
Hogan said sharing frequent-flier rewards would be the next
step in the airline's partnership with Air France-KLM. It has
not discussed or considered taking an equity stake in the
European carrier, although saying this would never happen is
"not possible," Hogan said.
Across the Atlantic, Knight said Etihad does not have plans
to introduce new service to the United States for 24 months. The
decision to focus on existing U.S. routes contrasts with
competitors Emirates and Qatar Airways, which have
announced new flights to seven U.S. cities this spring.
Recent expansion of Gulf-carrier service to the United
States has caused tensions with U.S. airlines to boil.
U.S. airlines say their Gulf competitors have received more
than $40 billion in subsidies from the United Arab Emirates and
Qatar, which has allowed them to add excess capacity on key
routes, drive down ticket prices and steal market share.
The Gulf airlines deny the claims. Etihad said it is
required to repay loans - not subsidies - to its sole
shareholder, the government of Abu Dhabi.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Miami; Editing by Eric Walsh
and Cynthia Osterman)