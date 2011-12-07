GENEVA Dec 7 Financing for commercial
aircraft is likely to be costlier and tougher to get next year
amid Europe's debt crisis, IATA Director General Tony Tyler said
on Wednesday.
Tyler, head of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific
until the summer, also warned that some European carriers might
defer or cancel orders already placed, although he recognised
that this would not be easy.
"I think there is more than a possibility that financing
will be much more difficult next year than it has been hitherto
and certainly more expensive," he told air industry reporters at
IATA's Geneva headquarters.
IATA said the industry could lose $8.3 billion next year if
the current European sovereign debt crisis evolved into a
full-blown banking crisis and recession.
Asked what effect this scenario might have on aircraft
orders, Tyler replied:
"Demand for new aircraft is likely to be driven by
efficiencies of new aircraft as well as growth and a lot of the
headline orders you are seeing are for delivery in several years
time.
"From my conversations with lessors, there is no doubt that
it is tightening up and that is more likely to be the constraint
in the immediate short term," he told journalists at the annual
briefing by the body, the International Air Transport
Association.
Asked whether airlines would cancel or defer orders if the
losses did hit $8 billion, Tyler said, "I wouldn't rule out that
particularly European carriers would defer or cancel orders, but
I know from experience that it is a very expensive business.
"Manufacturers tend to be pretty tough if you want to defer
delivery in the next few months or a year, so it is very
difficult to defer or cancel capacity at short notice."
His comments appeared less positive on the issue than
a forecast on Tuesday from leading manufacturer Boeing.
The planemaker said airlines would avert a shortfall in
aircraft financing by relying increasingly on capital markets
and alternative sources as pressure grows on European banks.
The industry must find an extra $18 billion to pay for what
could be another record production year in 2012, driven by
demand in Asia.