DUBLIN, June 1 Finland's state-controlled
carrier Finnair is considering adding more narrowbody
A321 jets to its fleet as it grows connecting traffic
from Asia, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are currently looking for some additional ones (A321s)
but we'll go step by step because we have flexibility on the
widebody side," Pekka Vauramo said in an interview on the
sidelines of a meeting of the International Air Transport
Association in Dublin.
Finnair, which uses its Helsinki hub to bring Asian
travellers to European destinations, said last month it would
hit a target to double its Asian traffic two years ahead of
schedule.
Finnair has six A321 jets on order with deliveries starting
next year and Vauramo said there was good availability from
lessors for A321s, although there was healthy competition on
price.
Any decision on taking additional A321s would be dependent
on the fuel price and market conditions, he added.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young; Editing by Conor
Humphries)