BERLIN, July 1 Growth in demand for global air freight hit its slowest rate this year in May against the backdrop of stuttering economies, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

Demand rose 2.1 percent in the month, compared with 3.3 percent in April, while capacity rose 4.3 percent, IATA said in its monthly air freight report.

"Cargo growth has undoubtedly come off the boil," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement.

He said some economic fundamentals still pointed to a rebound in the second half of the year, but that currently business confidence was flat and export orders in decline.

"There is also the risk of a shock to the economic system of a 'Grexit' from the Eurozone," he added.

Around 35 percent of goods traded internationally are transported by air freight. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)