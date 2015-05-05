BERLIN May 5 Air freight volumes rose 1.6
percent in March, the International Air Transport Association
said on Tuesday, continuing a steady growth path after February
was boosted by the Chinese New Year.
In the first quarter, air freight demand grew by 5.3
percent, slightly higher than IATA's forecast for 4.5 percent
this year.
"The air cargo industry is on a solid but unspectacular
growth trend," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a
statement accompanying the body's monthly update.
"And there is little evidence today that would point towards
an acceleration as the year goes on," he added.
Demand in Europe remains subdued, down 2.4 percent in March
due to economic weakness and the drop in demand as a result of
sanctions of Russia, while Middle East carriers saw growth of
10.6 percent.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)