FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Global demand for air freight
dropped in July, and slowing global trade means it will be
difficult for cargo markets in the coming months, a leading
trade body said on Friday.
Air freight volumes dropped 0.6 percent in July compared
with the previous year, against a rise of 1.2 percent for June,
the International Air Transport Association said in its monthly
air freight report.
IATA said the declines came across all regions except Africa
and the Middle East and that the most pronounced declines were
in the Americas.
"The combination of China's continued shift towards domestic
markets, wider weakness in emerging markets, and slowing global
trade indicates that it will continue to be a rough ride for air
cargo in the months to come," IATA Director General Tony Tyler
said in a statement.
Separately, the association released passenger data for
July, showing a rise of 8.2 percent in demand, measured by
revenue passenger kilometres, boosted by a seasonal effect due
to the timing of Ramadan this year.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Thomas Atkins)