BERLIN Dec 2 Global demand for air freight is
flatlining toward the end of the year, with volumes rising just
0.5 percent in October, the International Air Transport
Association said on Wednesday.
Despite stuttering demand, cargo providers have still been
adding more capacity, meaning load factors dropped to around 44
percent, the lowest since 2009, IATA said in its monthly air
freight figures.
"Early signs of improvement in export orders may bode well
for trade and air cargo but this is unlikely to prevent air
cargo finishing 2015 on a low note," Tony Tyler, head of IATA,
said in a statement.
