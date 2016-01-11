FRANKFURT Jan 11 The decline in global demand for air freight may be bottoming out, with cargo volumes growing month-on-month in November, the International Air Transport Association said on Monday.

Air freight volumes were down 1.2 percent in November compared with a year earlier, but total cargo volumes were up when compared with October 2015, IATA said.

"Although the headline growth rate fell again, and the global economic outlook remains fragile, it appears that parts of Asia-Pacific are growing again and globally, export orders are looking better," IATA director general Tony Tyler said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)