GENEVA Dec 7 Demand for air freight rose 8.2
percent in October, the fastest rate of growth in 18 months and
giving hope for the usually busy end of the year period, the
International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
"It remains to be seen how long this growth trend will
endure after the year-end peak period and we still face
headwinds from weak global trade," IATA director General
Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
IATA added that some one-off factors, such as some freight
possibly shifting to the air following the collapse of shipper
Hanjin, likely contributed to growth in October.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)