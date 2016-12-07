GENEVA Dec 7 Demand for air freight rose 8.2 percent in October, the fastest rate of growth in 18 months and giving hope for the usually busy end of the year period, the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

"It remains to be seen how long this growth trend will endure after the year-end peak period and we still face headwinds from weak global trade," IATA director General Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.

IATA added that some one-off factors, such as some freight possibly shifting to the air following the collapse of shipper Hanjin, likely contributed to growth in October. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)