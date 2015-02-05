BRIEF-Molecular Partners Q1 total revenues of CHF 3.1 mln
* Operating loss of 6.7 million Swiss francs and net loss of 7.6 million Swiss francs in Q1
BERLIN Feb 5 Global air passenger traffic rose 5.9 percent last year, driven by airlines operating in Asia and the Middle East, a leading industry body said on Thursday.
The 5.9 percent increase was above the 10-year average growth rate of 5.6 percent and compares with a 5.2 percent rise in 2013, the International Air Transport Association said in its regular monthly traffic update.
Capacity rose 5.6 percent in 2014, it said, meaning the overall load factor - how full planes are - climbed 0.2 percentage points to 79.7 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Operating loss of 6.7 million Swiss francs and net loss of 7.6 million Swiss francs in Q1
FRANKFURT, May 4 German industrial group Siemens beat market forecasts for orders, revenue and profits in its fiscal second quarter as all of its operations except the healthcare business it plans to spin off exceeded profit expectations.