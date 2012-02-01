GENEVA Feb 1 International air passenger traffic was up 6.4 percent in December 2011 compared to the same month of 2010, while international freight traffic slipped 0.8 percent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

For 2011 as a whole, international passenger traffic was up 6.9 percent versus 2010 and freight traffic was down 0.6 percent. The annual growth in total passenger traffic, including domestic flights, grew 5.9 percent. The annual decrease in freight, including domestic flights, was 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Tom Miles)