* IATA may raise industry profit forecast as oil weakens
* Airlines seen divided over costs of capping emissions
* Industry body warns of risk if carriers don't compromise
By Tim Hepher and Siva Govindasamy
CAPE TOWN, June 2 Global airlines are gathering
for an industry summit boosted by weaker fuel prices, but facing
a tough debate over how to share the cost of tackling emissions
involved in a trade row.
The International Air Transport Association, which
represents 240 carriers, is holding its annual meeting against a
backdrop of higher traffic and cheaper energy that could lift
airline profits and unperpin hopes of economic recovery.
Tony Tyler, IATA's director general, said ahead of the June
2-4 talks that airlines felt "modest signs of improvement" as
traffic grows sharply in emerging markets, offsetting Europe's
debt crisis and a hesitant pick-up in North America.
North Sea Brent crude prices have fallen from a peak of $118
per barrel earlier this year to $100, raising the prospect that
IATA will hike its influential profit forecast as airline chiefs
meet in Cape Town. Fuel accounts for a third of airline costs.
IATA currently predicts an industry profit of $10.6 billion
in 2013 and Tyler said Monday's update would set a "cautiously
optimistic" tone for the meeting of 700 aviation executives.
An 18-month slump in cargo showed signs of stabilizing in
April. In North America, airlines have managed to keep capacity
in check, keeping planes full and ticket prices up.
"The economy has been OK but not robust. Usually (airline)
prices ebb and flow with oil and now we see they have some
ability to maintain their pricing power," said Basili Alukos, an
airlines analyst with Morningstar, based in Chicago.
Overshadowing the discussions will be lingering fears of a
trade war as governments remain deadlocked over fuel emissions.
The European Union has pledged to re-introduce a
controversial emissions trading scheme opposed by a group of
other countries unless everyone can agree on a global system.
But little progress has been made in a United Nations effort
to craft an agreement to lower emissions from international air
travel, raising doubts that a September target date can be met.
Failure to agree has given the airline industry itself a
slim window of opportunity to forge a common position and seize
the initiative before the UN's aviation body meets in September.
But airlines are seen as split over who should pay the most
if the world does manage to come up with a market-based scheme
for taxing emissions deemed harmful to the environment.
Airlines in the Gulf and Asia are growing at a much faster
pace than those in mature European and North American markets.
One of the industry's most sensitive topics is whether the
whole industry should underwrite its goal of carbon-neutral
growth or whether those growing the most should also pay the
most.
IATA has said it will seek the "fairest possible agreement"
at its annual summit and is urging airlines to compromise or see
their fate controlled by a jumble of uncoordinated policies.
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee. Editing by
Gunna Dickson)