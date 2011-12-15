* International premium travelers drop y/y in Oct.
* IATA says more shifting to cheaper seats amid uncertainty
* Airline profitability threatened by jet fuel prices
GENEVA, Dec 15 More business air travelers
bought economy tickets in October, as they shifted from premium
to cheaper seats, particularly in Europe, due to the economic
crisis, industry body IATA said.
Although overall travel has not stopped growing "so far",
airline profitability will be more challenging in this quarter
as jet fuel prices have not fallen from third-quarter levels,
the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.
The number of passengers traveling premium (first and
business class) on international flights fell sharply in
October, rising only 0.1 percent from the same month last year,
against year-on-year growth for September of 6.7 percent, it
said.
"We interpret this as being mostly due to business
travellers shifting to cheaper seats, since in October economy
travel was up 4 percent on last year," IATA said in its monthly
premium traffic monitor.
"Premium seat share is falling back towards the lows of
early 2009," it said. "This changing seat class mix will
undermine yields."
Stagnant international trade and falling business confidence
points to further weakness in business travel, the Geneva-based
trade group added.
Airlines worldwide face over $8 billion in losses next year
if Europe's politicians fail to get to grips with the region's
debt crisis, IATA warned last week.
A collapse of efforts to shore up the euro and prevent a new
shock to the global banking system would hit air transport
across the globe and cripple the Asian profit machine which has
led the industry's recovery since 2009, it said.
Premium travel is seen as a barometer of factors driving
activity in manufacturing, finance and consulting.
In October, premium travel shrank by 3.3 percent within
Europe and by 1.5 percent on the North Atlantic routes, IATA
said on Thursday.
"Despite financial market uncertainty and economic
pressures, both routes had shown strong growth throughout the
year, until now. October can be marked as the first sign of
clear weakness," it said.
Travel across the North Atlantic represents the largest
share of total revenues of premium-class tickets, some 26.2
percent, it noted.
"Decline in another important route, Europe to the Far East,
can also be understood by the behaviour of European exports to
that region of the world, as well as indications toward
contractions in other major economies, namely China," it said.
However, within the Far East, premium air travel has
remained strong, with year-to-date growth staying in the double
digits at 10.4 percent, according to IATA.
IATA groups most of the world's flag carriers and network
airlines such as United Airlines, Lufthansa
and Singapore Airlines.