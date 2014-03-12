(Adds IATA Director General comments, details)
GENEVA, March 12 Global airlines expect to make
$1 billion less profit this year than previously hoped, denting
a U.S.-led recovery, as the Ukraine crisis pushes up the
industry's fuel bills, the International Air Transport
Association said on Wednesday.
Higher oil prices driven by tensions in Crimea are expected
to add $3 billion in unexpected costs in 2014, partially offset
by a $2 billion upward revision in cargo revenue.
The Geneva-based organization now expects airlines to make a
profit of $18.7 billion this year, down from $19.7 billion in
its previous forecast in December. But the industry remains on a
cyclical upswing after a $12.9 billion profit in 2013.
"The situation in Ukraine is causing instability that is
pushing up the price of oil and that was the main negative
driver of today's downwards revision," IATA Director General
Tony Tyler told a news conference.
Economic weakness in Argentina and Brazil is also clouding
profits. Latin American airlines are expected to post a profit
of $1 billion this year, a third less than previously projected.
IATA, which represents about 200 airlines and runs the
industry's settlements system for ticket sales, warned some
airlines could stop flying to Venezuela amid a row over the
freezing of $3.7 billion of cash owed to foreign airlines.
Tyler said he had written to Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro after a lack of progress in negotiations that began
months before Venezuela's worst unrest in a decade.
"It is unacceptable that Venezuela is not playing by the
rules to which it is treaty-bound," Tyler said.
"I know some airlines are considering whether to stop flying
(there) altogether. We very much hope that won't be the case but
each airline is making its own commercial decision," he added.
Inflation in Venezuela hit 56 percent last year and helped
spark opposition protests that have dragged on for close to a
month.
(Reporting by Robert Evans in Geneva and Tim Hepher in Paris;
