FRANKFURT Jan 8 Demand for international air travel rose by 5.4 percent in November, against an increase of 5.7 percent recorded for October, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

International capacity, measured by available seat kilometres, rose 5.9 percent, while international load factors, indicating how full planes are, fell 0.3 percentage points to 75.1 percent.

Total market capacity rose by 5.4 percent in November, IATA said.

"The overall picture is mixed. For example, strong traffic performance within China and India has not carried over into international demand for Asia-Pacific carriers," IATA Director General Tony Tyler said in a statement to accompany the monthly statistics.

"While lower oil prices should be positive for economic activity, softening business confidence is having a dampening effect on international travel," he said. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)